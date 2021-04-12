FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Your toolbox deserves this #1 best-selling multi-bit screwdriver for just $13

-
AmazonKlein ToolsTools
Save 15% $13

Amazon is offering the Klein Tools 11-in-1 multi-bit screwdriver for $12.72 when you clip the on on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime customers or on orders over $25. Down 15% from its usual going rate, today’s savings are some of the best we’ve seen and matches the 2021 low price. This all-around pro tool is armed with an interchangeable blade for easy switch-out, eight heat-treated industrial strength bits, and three nut driver sizes. Rated an impeccable 4.8/5 stars from over 11,000 customers, this multi-tool has earned its #1 best-selling spot in both screwdrivers and nut drivers. Head below for more.

If 11-in-1 is a few too many for what your toolbelt needs, head over to the #2 spot for Klein’s 4-in-1 electronics screwdriver at $9.97. Includes #0 and #00 Phillips as well as 1/8- and 3/32-inch Slotted tips, all with the same cushion-grip handle and corrosion-resistant chrome barrel. Crafted in the United States, it too has earned and average 4.8/5 star rating from nearly 10,000 customers.

For your other home and garden needs, be sure to check out today’s deals on Greenwork’s 48V 20-inch electric mower, the Home Depot spring sale, or DEWALT’s 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set now only $15. Or get to fixing-up inside the house, with savings on Amazon home storage basics from $16, or Gotham’s stunning 20-piece cook and bakeware set for only $96.

lein Tools 32500 Multi-Bit Screwdriver features:

  • Multi-bit screwdriver / nut driver shaft holds 8 popular tips and converts to 3 nut driver sizes
  • Includes industrial strength heat treated bits: 3/8-Inch, 5/16-Inch and 1/4-Inch nut drivers, #1 and #2 Phillips, 1/4-Inch and 3/16-Inch slotted, T10 and T15 TORX, and #1 and #2 square recess
  • Interchangeable blade for fast and easy switch out; comfortable Cushion-Grip handle

