Bodum’s rubberized BISTRO Toaster now $28 (Today only, Reg. $40) + more up to 45% off

Reg. $40 $28

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Bodum is offering its E-BODUM BISTRO Toaster for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $40 direct and currently starting at a bloated $70+ at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Along with the unique design that brings a modern look to the countertop, you’re looking at a rubberized exterior that’s “easy to wipe clean” with red and steel accents throughout. Features include defrost and cancel buttons, five variable browning and temperature settings, adjustable grates, removable crumb tray, and a pop-up warming rack “for crumpets, croissants, rolls and other smaller sized toasty treats.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If you’re not sold on the rubberized, modern design of the Bodum above, take a look at some more affordable models instead. Black+Decker makes some great, highly-rated options including this $23 model and this $19 two-slice, both with solid 4+ star ratings and free shipping for Prime members. They are slightly more traditional than the Bodum, but you’re not really missing out on any of the main features and saving some cash in the process. 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of the Bodum Deal of the Day section for even more of kitchenware deals. You’ll find everything from cold brew makers and kettles to travel mugs, glass sets, and bread boxes at up to 45% off with free shipping in orders over $25. 

Go hit up the rest of our kitchenware and cooking deals including Char-Broil’s American Gourmet Smoker, this cast iron cookware from $19, today’s $80 price drop on NutriBullet’s highly-rated Rx Blender, and Amazon’s #1 best-selling ThermoPro instant-read thermometer. Then scoop up some fresh new bath towels in today’s Gold Box from $26.  

More on the Bodum BISTRO toaster:

  • Adjustable-width toasting slots create a secure grip around food while toaster is in use.
  • Variable browning Temperture control, defrost function, and stop button for perfect defrosting and crisping of bread.
  • Integrated Slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning.
  • Footed base with cord retainer to adjust cord length and store neatly.

