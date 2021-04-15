Get ready for summer shoots with TaoTraonics’ unparalleled 14-inch ring light at $85.50

Amazon is offering this TaoTronics 14-inch ring light with 78-inch tripod stand for $85.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Taking $34.50 off the usual going rate, today’s deal is the largest savings we’ve ever tracked and marks a new all-time low. Centering around the enhanced 5.4-inch light surface, it offers more than twice the luminous power of standard ring lights. With 10 different light settings and five color temperatures so you’ll be set no matter your subject, you can adjust your settings with ease via the wireless remote. It all comes atop an extendable 78-inch tripod with a phone holder, ideal for YouTubers, TikTok or Instagram content creators, photographers, and more. Rated a stunning 4.9/5 stars from over 600 happy Amazon customers. See below for more.

For a more affordable option, take a look at this 10.2 inch ring light with a 51-inch stand for just $22.94 when you clip the on-page coupon. It comes complete with three types of warmth, 11 brightness levels, a 51-inch extendable stand and a 12-inch desktop stand. If you’re just beginning to build your personal online brand, or just want to take your selfie game to the next level, this is an ideal place to start. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 1,400 Amazon shoppers.

To make sure you’re dressed to the nines for your new selfies setup, check out the Fossil Flash Sale for 70%+ off watches, handbags, and more. The head over to score Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 band for just $30, a sweet Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter, or JBL’s Xtreme waterproof portable speaker for all the summer adventure gear you need.

TaoTronics 14-inch ring light features:

The 14” ring light can provide wider, brighter lighting thanks to its super large ring, ideal for makeup, live streaming, photography, and video shooting. With the 10 brightness options and smooth adjustment, it’s convenient to use and protects your eyes. Featuring a high CRI rating of up to 95, this ring light, with great color reproduction, meets the needs for professional lighting that presents the best colors no matter for human eyes or shooting. Easily control the brightness and color temperature, or shoot photos and videos via the remote and Bluetooth shutter through 2.4G Bluetooth connection (within a range of 100ft).

