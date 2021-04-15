FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Track workouts, sleep, stress, more: Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 band at $30 (Reg. up to $60)

-
Reg. $60 $30

Update 4/15: Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Activity Tracker for $29.99 shipped.

Videojam (99.3% positive ratings from tens of thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Activity Tracker for $38.99 shipped. Listed at $60 and currently fetching $49 at Amazon, today’s offer is about 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Best Buy has them on sale right now for $50 and today’s deal is within $4 of the lowest we have tracked this year. A particularly affordable way to bring a brand name fitness tracker to your routine, this model can keep tabs on walking, running, elliptical sessions, swimming workouts, as well as water intake and even sleeping patterns. Alongside compatibility with Android and iOS devices with call/text notifications, it sports a full-color AMOLED display, 15 days of battery life on a single charge, and automatic metric/health tracking when it detects movement. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. 

Outside of some of the no-name options you might find on Amazon, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets for a fitness tracker from a big-time brand. The Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker is a particularly great option in this price range, but even that one is going for $1 more right now. 

We also have some great price drops live on the Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch and all-time lows on Fitbit Charge 4/SE. Not to mention TAG Heuer’s latest premium diving watch and the new HOKA x Cotopaxi collaboration. Just be sure to swing by our Apple deal hub and our sports/fitness guide for even more fitness/tracking gear including FLYBIRD’s Adjustable Utility Weight Bench, this Tru Grit cast iron home workout gear, and much more

More on the Samsung Galaxy Fit2:

  • STARTS TRACKING WHEN YOU START MOVING: Walk, run, even hop on the elliptical—the Galaxy Fit2 automatically detects and tracks what you’re doing.
  • KEEP GOING 24/7: Track your day’s activities and your night’s sleep continuously with a battery that lasts up to 15 days on a single charge.
  • LIGHT AND BRIGHT DESIGN: Sleek and lightweight, Galaxy Fit2 features a curved and full-color AMOLED display that makes it easy to stay connected at a glance.

