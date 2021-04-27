FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s Nest Wifi Router system doubles as an Assistant speaker at $189 (Save $80)

-
Adorama
Reg. $269 $189

Adorama currently offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with Point System for $189 shipped when code EXTRAOFF80 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $269, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new 2021 low. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports across the system. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with only 2,200-square feet of coverage can make out for less by going with a Google Nest Wi-Fi package that only includes a single router at $160. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the built-in Assistant capabilities, but without the increased range noted above. But for smaller homes or those looking to build out their setup over time, this is a notable alternative.

Don’t forget that you can still save on Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System, which is down to an all-time low at $160. While you’ll ditch the added Assistant speaker features on this system, it’s still a compelling option for upgrading your Wi-Fi at 20% off. That’s alongside this ongoing discount on Google’s Nest Hub at $70 as well as its official Pixel charging stand at $40.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

