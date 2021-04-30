During last night’s earnings call, Amazon detailed the company’s performance over the past quarter, beating out Wall Street’s expectations in the process. But alongside just boasting to shareholders how well Q1 2021 went, Amazon also looked ahead to the future, mentioning that Prime Day 2021 would return to its usual summer time slot this year. With an expected launch in June, head below for everything we know so far about the upcoming shopping event.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 in June

After countless delays and other mixups caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Prime Day was in bit of an unusual spot as we headed into the summer last year. So it inevitably took place later, during the week of October 11. But now that things are returning to usual in some form here across the United States, Amazon plans to return its Prime Day celebration to the usual mid-summer slot.

While previous rumblings had Prime Day set for a July kickoff, Amazon has put that rumor to bed by noting in its quarterly earnings report that the shopping event would take place in June. As of now, official dates or anything of the sort have yet to be announced. But with May on the horizon, we’re likely to begin hearing more about what to expect in the coming weeks as Amazon starts ramping up the hype around its mid-year sale.

Amazon’s chief financial officer, Brian Olsavsky, mentioned during the call that things were being pushed up this year out of concern for potential transportation slowdowns come July, as well as any unforeseen consequences of the 2021 Olympics later on in the year.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even with last year’s Prime Day still seeing quite a notable turnout from online shoppers, Amazon looks to bolster sales even more with an earlier event. With all of the festivities kicking off so close to the winter holiday shopping season, there was no doubt some overlap between customers locking in some of the enticing deals for themselves, as well as getting some shopping done ahead of the actual Christmas season.

With that scenario no longer looking like it will be on the table, Amazon is poised to have one of its largest Prime Day events to date with recent stimulus rollouts and some of the world slowly reopening among the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

But until June, be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys, as we’ll be sure to share all of the updates on Prime Day as they roll in over the next several weeks.

Source: CNET

