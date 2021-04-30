FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get 3 years of PlayStation Plus as stackable codes for $90 (Reg. $179)

Reg. $179 $90

Gaming alone can be fun, but it’s almost always better with friends. PlayStation Plus unlocks online multiplayer on your Sony console, and you can download two free games a month with your subscription. Right now, you can get three years of subscription codes for just $90 (Reg. $179) with coupon code PLAYSTATION2021 at 9to5Toys Specials. 

From Star Wars: Battlefront to Uncharted, there have been some amazing multiplayer titles over the years on Sony consoles. Whether you are enjoying stunning graphics on PS5 or still rocking the PS3, upgrading to PlayStation Plus gives you the opportunity to go multiplayer on any title.

Also available on PS4 and PS Vita, this subscription service comes with several other benefits. First, you can download two titles free every month. If you buy new games regularly, this perk is worth the price of the subscription alone. 

Another benefit is cloud storage. This means you can send your save files to the cloud and restore your game on any console. Just to cap it off, members get access to exclusive offers and discounts for even better value.

This deal gives you three codes for one-year subscriptions, which are rated at 4.8 stars on Amazon. You can either stack them to get three years of membership or share the codes between your friends. The choice is yours!

Order today for just $90 with coupon code PLAYSTATION2021.

