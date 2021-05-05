FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Class up your Apple Watch with Nomad’s stylish stainless steel band at $49 (Reg. $120)

-
Reg. $120 $49

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Nomad Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band for $48.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer amounts to 59% in savings, beats our previous mention by $12, and marks a new all-time low. Nomad’s premium Apple Watch band classes up your wearable with a slick stainless steel design. On top of being much more affordable than Apple’s official version, the link form-factor can be adjusted to fit your wrist and features custom lugs to match with your 42 or 44mm Apple Watch. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 135 customers.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable price cut on Nike’s official Apple Watch Sport Pride Band, which is on sale for its lowest price yet at $39. That’s alongside the official leather Modern Buckle Band at $127. But then go check out all of the discounts in our Apple guide for the best deals to kick off the week.

Nomad Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band features:

Steel Band encompasses a modern take on a classic metal link bracelet. Designed with over twenty steel links and a set of our custom lugs, this strap will elevate the look of any Apple Watch. We chose 316 Grade Stainless Steel for its high-strength and durability. Resistant to the elements, Steel Band is designed for any adventure, outfitting your Apple Watch in style.

