Class up your Apple Watch with Nomad’s stylish stainless steel band at $49 (Reg. $120)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Nomad Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band for $48.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer amounts to 59% in savings, beats our previous mention by $12, and marks a new all-time low. Nomad’s premium Apple Watch band classes up your wearable with a slick stainless steel design. On top of being much more affordable than Apple’s official version, the link form-factor can be adjusted to fit your wrist and features custom lugs to match with your 42 or 44mm Apple Watch. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 135 customers.

Nomad Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band features:

Steel Band encompasses a modern take on a classic metal link bracelet. Designed with over twenty steel links and a set of our custom lugs, this strap will elevate the look of any Apple Watch. We chose 316 Grade Stainless Steel for its high-strength and durability. Resistant to the elements, Steel Band is designed for any adventure, outfitting your Apple Watch in style.

