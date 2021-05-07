FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dragon Quest IV, Daggerhood, and more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

The weekend has almost arrived and so too have the latest selection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside the discount we saw go live on Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro and everything in this Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, you’ll find a collection of ways to save via the Apple Store while loading up your devices with new experiences. Today’s highlights include titles like Dragon Quest IV, Daggerhood, mySolar, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Dragon Quest IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Daggerhood: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Syntronik: $8 (Reg. $14) 

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $7 (Reg. $10) 

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2) 

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $5 (Reg. $10) 

iPadOS: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Circulous: $3 (Reg. $5) 

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3) 

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2) 

iOS Universal: The Company Game: $1 (Reg. $2) 

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

More on Dragon Quest IV:

Dragon Quest IV, the first instalment in the Zenithian Trilogy, is now out on mobile devices! This epic adventure, unfolding over five unique chapters, each focusing on a different cast of characters, can now be enjoyed on your iPhone, iPod touch or iPad!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $46...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Syntronik, Assa...
Get the award-winning Mac writing app Scrivener 3 for $...
Best Android app deals of the day: Donut County, Floren...
Score the regularly $100 Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided And...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pr...
Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Def...
8Bitdo’s compact Bluetooth gamepad is perfect for...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Syntronik, Assassin’s Creed Identity, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush Origins, Finding, StoryToys, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $46, Resident Evil Village $50, more

$46 Learn More
Save $100

Pick up a pre-owned Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB Smartphone today for $299 (Save $100)

$299 Learn More
60% off

Columbia takes 60% off web specials with deals from $12: Jackets, shorts, accessories, more

From $12 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale drops A Quiet Place, Interstellar, and more to $8

$8 each Learn More
Save now

Anker’s discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $11

From $11 Learn More