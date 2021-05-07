Turtle Beach just announced its latest headset, the Recon 500. While it’s an addition to the popular Recon lineup of headsets, there’s something that this specific model brings to the table that no other pair before it did: 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers. These are a “first-of-their-kind” patented tech that offers “separate high and low frequencies” for “ultra-detailed gaming audio across a massive soundstage.” This is far from the only improvement being made here, so keep reading to find out more.

Turtle Beach Recon 500 brings larger, more dynamic drivers to your gaming setup

Most gaming headsets ship with 50mm or 55mm drivers, but Turtle Beach turned things up to 11 by releasing the “first-of-their-kind” 60mm Eclipse drivers. As a patented product and technology Turtle Beach holds the exclusive use of these specific speakers for the time being, which are able to “separate high and low frequencies for ultra-detailed gaming audio across a massive soundstage.”

The ear cups are also precision-engineered and injected with AccuTone wood composite, which leads to “enhanced acoustics for realistic sound imaging.” While this might sound a bit technical, essentially what it means is you’ll be able to more easily pick out where someone is in relation to you in a game like Apex Legends or Call of Duty.

“With our all-new, patented Eclipse Dual Drivers, Turtle Beach is once again first-to-market with groundbreaking gaming audio technology that makes the Recon 500 one of the best sounding headsets,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Recon 500 delivers some of the most impressive engineering advances our Recon series gaming headsets have ever achieved. It redefines what gamers will expect in a headset at this price point, offering an innovative design, masterful audio performance, and plush comfort.”

Enjoy compatibility with all major gaming systems

Another area that Turtle Beach wanted to excel in was being compatible with a multitude of gaming systems. Because of that, the company opted to use a 3.5mm headphone jack over a USB cable or wireless dongle. This allows the Turtle Beach Recon 500 to work with PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series, Nintendo Switch, PC, and even smartphones.

Launched at a price you can’t pass up

Similar to the rest of this launch, Turtle Beach continues to set itself apart by offering a fairly budget-focused price this time around. Most companies launch new technology in higher-end items first, but Turtle Beach took aim at the masses with an $80 price point. Plus, you won’t have to wait forever to get this headset in your hands, as it launches in the US on May 30 and across Europe on June 18. Pre-orders are open now, so go ahead and lock in your unit before they sell out.

