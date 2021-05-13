Just $10 scores you this highly-rated aluminum 7-in-1 USB-C hub (Save 60%)

O viola ( 945% positive feedback in the past 12 months) via Amazon is currently offering the FlePow 7-in-1 Aluminum USB-C Hub for $9.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code EJ9NY8PF at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer amounts to 60% in savings, marks a new all-time low on this specific model, and is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a similar hub. This 7-in-1 USB-C Hub delivers plenty of I/O to your MacBook without breaking the bank. Alongside a pair of SD card readers, there are three USB 3.0 slots, a 4K HDMI output, and USB-C power input. A space gray finish completes the package so it’ll fit with the rest of your Apple setup. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At $10, today’s lead deal is about as compelling as it gets for expanding the I/O of your Mac in really any capacity. Though if you only need USB-A, you can grab a pair of Nonda’s highly-rated adapters for $7, delivering a similar space gray finish for less. You’ll just be missing out on the more robust selection of ports found on the 7-in-1 hub noted above.

But for something a little more desktop-friendly, be sure to check out the ongoing price cut on Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock at a low of $270. That’s alongside this up to $244 off sale on LG UltraWides, 240Hz monitors, and more from $347. Or just shop all of the price cuts in our Mac accessories guide for more.

FlePow 7-in-1 Aluminum USB-C Hub features:

Sync and manage your files faster than ever. Expands the limited USB-C connectivity of your laptop with one 4K HDMI port, 2 SD reader outputs, 1 USB C charging connector, and 3 USB 3.0 ports. Weighing around two ounce and stylishly slim, the FlePow Slim Hub is designed to be as portable as possible. Perfect for static use and on-the-go.

