Don’t pay the Instant Pot tax, this multi-cooker + air fryer is down to $80 today ($100 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6.5-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Multi-Cooker with Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $180, this Best Buy exclusive is now $100 off and at the lowest price we can find. It might not say Instant Pot on the side, but you’ll certainly have to spend a whole lot more than this for one of those with air frying capabilities. A 6-quart Instant Pot Duo with no air frying sells for $100 at Amazon right now. Today’s Bella combines all of the usual pressure and multi-cooker features with a built-in air fryer, its 6.5-quart capacity, and included extras like a steam rack, crisping basket, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

You could score one of those Star Wars-themed Instant Pot multi-cookers while they are marked down to $60, but you won’t get any air fry action with those either. One of your best and most affordable bet at the moment is the Chefman TurboFry 2-Quart Air Fryer at $40. It clearly isn’t as large as today’s lead deal and focuses solely on one task, but it is worth consideration for folks looking for a dedicated solution. 

We are also still tracking a notable deal on Insignia’s 8-quart multi cooker down at $50 alongside everything else in our home goods guide. You’ll find Amazon’s Moen bathroom/kitchen sale from $2.50, today’s Gold Box sale on eufy cordless stick and robotic vacuums from $140, and plenty of DIY tool kit offers, among others. 

More on the Bella Pro Series Digital Multi-Cooker:

Fry up tater tots, meats and other foods without oil using this BELLA Pro Series air fry combo unit. An integrated pressure cooker produces rapid results, and removable parts ensure cleanup is simple, even in the dishwasher. This BELLA Pro Series air fry combo unit has a host of preprogrammed settings, including slow-cooking, that let you cook an array of dishes conveniently.

