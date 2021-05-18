Recently updated for Apple’s M1 chip, we are now once again tracking a notable Parallels Desktop 16.5 deal. Among the most popular virtual desktop apps out there, you can now score 10% off subscriptions, the perpetual license, and some of the pro and business-focused options. While there have been deeper deals in the past, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked since April’s big-time update. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s Parallels Desktop 16.5 deal.

Parallels Desktop 16.5 deal:

You can now use code 2BY-MXX-GE9 at checkout, from now through May 27, 2021, to score 10% off Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac perpetual or subscription licenses, as well as the Pro and Business editions too.

The standout here, and one of the more popular options for home users, is the 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac. Using the code above, it will drop from $7.62 per month down to $6.86 with digital delivery. As we mentioned above, there have been lower deals in the past, but that was before the big update and today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked since then. Keep in mind, the subscription can also be “canceled at any time” and will receive free future updates.

More details on Parallels Desktop 16.5:

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without slowing down or rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Big Sur or Catalina with Windows 10; also fully supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Google Chrome and Linux (licenses sold separately)

Easily integrate your files between macOS and Windows using copy and paste or drag and drop functionality

Full native support for Mac computers equipped with either Apple M1 or Intel chips

