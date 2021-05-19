WD 2TB Passport SSD with SD card reader, wireless streaming, more for $326 (Reg. $380+)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the WD 2TB My Passport Wireless SSD for $325.99 shipped. Originally $800, this one currently sitting at $528 on Amazon where it tends to fetch closer to $370 these days and has never dropped below $340. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find by a long shot and well under the Amazon all-time low. This is not just your average shock-resistant 2TB portable SSD. It has the ability to wireless stream content over Wi-Fi and the My Cloud mobile app while providing up to 10-hours of battery life and even has a “built-in SD card reader with a one-touch copy button.” At up to 390MB/s, this means you can pop your SD card out of of just about anything, at anytime, and immediately back the contents up with a single button press. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Now, if the added SD card reader and wireless functionality doesn’t interest you, consider the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD instead. The previous-generation model is sitting at $230, or nearly $100 less than today’s lead deal, or you can opt for the super-fast current iteration for $300. Either way, you’re looking at a great alternative that carries stellar ratings and even more affordable 500GB/1TB options as well.

We also have a great deal on the SanDisk 200GB microSDXC card at $22.50, just be sure to check out our coverage of Seagate’s refreshed One Touch USB-C SSD lineup, the upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs, and Crucial’s new X6 4TB portable SSD. Then dive into some of our big-time Apple deals including the new 24-inch M1 iMac, the latest Mac mini, and much more right here.

More on the WD 2TB My Passport Wireless SSD:

Built-in SD card reader with one-touch copy button

Durable, shock-resistant SSD inside

All-day battery (up to 10 hours)* |*Based on streaming HD 720p, 3 Mbps video to one device over Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz single band only. Actual battery life depends on file size, type, format, bitrate, devices connected, Wi-Fi connectivity, settings and other factors.

Wirelessly stream 4K videos and view photos with the My Cloud mobile app

Import from USB card readers

