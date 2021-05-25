FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s unlocked Pixel 3 Smartphones are now starting from just $160 shipped

From $160

B&H is now offering the Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone (Verizon Unlocked, Clearly White) for $159.99 shipped and the 128GB model at $199.99 shipped. Originally $800+, today’s offers are matching our previous mention on a similar model and the current lowest prices we can find. They might not be the latest models from Google, but they are still a solid option for the kids, grandparents, and more. This is a GSM+CDMA/4G LTE-compatible device with an OLED display and a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera with 4K/30p video capabilities alongside front-side 8MP options for standard and group selfies. Google Assistant is built-in here for voice commands and queries alongside features like Night Sight, a series of digital wellbeing functions, and more. We were big fans of it in our hands-on review and it is rated 4+ stars. Additional details below. 

A great use of your savings here is to scoop up a protective case to ensure your investment stays in good shape. This OtterBox Symmetry Series Case at $13 Prime shipped is a great option, but for something alit bit more streamlined, consider a Spigen Tough Armor model at $16 Prime shipped as well. Either way, your adding some bump and scratch protection to ensure your google Pixel stays factory fresh for as long as possible. 

Then go check out our ongoing price drop on Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless headphones or go with a newer Google Pixel 4 handset while they are marked down to $499. We also have ongoing deals available on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphones from $700 and even more waiting for you in our Android deal hub alongside the latest roundup of games and apps

More on Google Pixel 3:

Designed to let you more easily capture and interact with the world around you, the Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone from Google features a triple camera system that’s backed by sophisticated AI software and features. The phone’s rear lens can give you detailed information about what it sees in the real world, can select the perfect photo for you, zoom into distant subjects, and accommodate nighttime conditions for clear results. On the front are two lenses for preserving important memories with standard or group selfies.

