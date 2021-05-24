Today, Samsung is announcing its expanded Smart Monitor lineup including the new flagship 43-inch M7 UHD model. Positioned as the world’s first “do-it-all” screen, the Samsung Smart Monitors launched in 2020 with integrated media and productivity apps, plenty of connectivity options, and a solar cell-powered remote control, among other things. Already added to our roundup of the best Thunderbolt and USB-C monitors out there, head below for more details on the expanded Samsung Smart Monitor models and the new flagship 43-inch M7 UHD variant.

Samsung’s expanded Smart Monitor lineup

The new additions to the Smart Monitor lineup aren’t limited to the big-boy 43-inch M7. We are also getting M5 (FHD resolution) models available in 24-inch, 27-inch and 32-inch configurations alongside a new white colorway.

But let’s take a closer look at the new flagship Samsung Smart Monitor. It ships in a larger 43-inch form factor that, according to Samsung, “maximizes productivity and enhances entertainment.” It is wrapped in what the brand calls a “borderless design” with a 4K UHD display with HDR 10 capabilities and the ability to “seamlessly switch functionalities, moving from a reliable work device to an instant 4K entertainment hub with built-in content streaming apps.”

Along with built-in voice assistants, the Samsung Smart monitors standout from the crowd with the ability to become an entertainment hub, with or without a connection to a PC (or something of that nature):

The display can also transform into a complete entertainment hub with the ability for users to access OTT content and stream their favorite movies and shows on Netflix, HBO and YouTube even without a connection to a PC or mobile device.

But we are also looking at some new functionality alongside the latest models including TV Plus – “a variety of 100% free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up required.” That’s on top of Universal Guide that offers up content recommendations based on analysis of your entertainment habits and preferences including “personalized suggestions on popular apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and more.”

Alongside already available connectivity options, including but not limited to Tap View, Mirroring, Apple AirPlay 2, Samsung DeX for a complete desktop experience via your mobile device, and built-in Wi-Fi, Bixby is now joined by Google Assistant and Alexa for voice commands. In terms of actual physical I/O here, you’ll find a USB Type-C port, USB ports, and Bluetooth 4.2 capabilities.

You can get more details on the new Samsung Smart Monitors right here. As of right now it appears they are listed with with “Inquiry to Buy” options. You can check out the previously available 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor right here at $400(currently marked down to $352).

9to5Toys’ Take

The Samsung Smart Monitors are easily among the best-looking options out there these days and are equally as feature rich. I’m just not sure much of that functionality is going to be all that useful for me personally. Having said that, there’s no denying how powerful they can be for folks looking to use their computer monitor as a TV or a mobile Android viewing experience. While it appears as though official pricing on the new flagship Smart Monitor is yet to be revealed, considering the $350–$400 going rate on the 32-inch model, you can expect it to just go up from there.

