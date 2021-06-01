Redragon’s 60% tournament-ready gaming keyboard sees new low at $48.50 (Save 25%)

Redragon’s official Amazon storefront is offering its K530 Draconic 60% Gaming Keyboard for $48.74 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That coupon takes 25% off the usual $65 rate, bringing the price to a new all-time low. Designed for tournament-ready players, the tenkeyless design frees up crucial space for mouse movement. It connects via Bluetooth 5.0, but you can also plug it in for a direct USB-C feed should the need arise. And for anybody keeping score, the K530 features Redgragon’s brown switches which trade in silent play for a secure, tactile feel. Though, these are hot-swappable for any other Redragon switches as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 2,000 gamers. See below for more.

Don’t need wireless capability to play at your best? Redragon also offers a TKL mechanical keyboard for $32. With 19 different lighting effects, 87 dustproof keys, and lightning-fast cherry red linear switches, it goes to show you don’t have to break the bank to blow away the competition. Nearly 25,000 players have left a 4.4/5 star rating, plus you can pair it with Redragon’s wired 7200 DPI RGB mouse for $16 and still fly in under our lead deal.

But if you’re thinking about the best of the best for your battlestation, ROCCAT’s Vulcan keyboards are always worth a look. The Vulcan 120 features a tactile Titan switch, aptly named at $120, and the Vulcan Pro uses the coveted Titan Linear switch for unbeatably fast actuation. Each comes decked out with a magnetic wrist rest and per-key AIMO intelligent RGB backlighting, but if you’re looking to stay low-key, you’re sure to find something more your style in our best PC gaming deals guide.

Redragon K530 60% gaming keyboard features:

Ultra minimalistic tenkeyless (TKL) design with 61 keys portable layout frees up table space for mouse movement, which offers the purest performance for FPS pro. Easily switch between wireless and wired modes with the mode switch on the side. Included USB-C cable gives you the option to go wired for competitive games. actile brown switches provide a soft bump, but no click, unlike blue switches for quiet use. Hot-swappable with other Redragon switches. Made to last with switches rated for 50 million keypresses.

