Get ready for summer movie nights with up to 47% off VANKYO projectors from $69

Today only, Woot is offering up to 47% off VANKYO projectors to upgrade your summer movie nights. You can score the VANKYO Leisure 430 Mini Video Projector for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $110 at Amazon, today’s deal is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Alongside its 2000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 1080p support, and ability to project a screen up to 236-inches wide, this is a great affordable option for outdoor movie nights this summer. It has loads of connectivity options as well including HDMI for TV sticks, gaming consoles, Chromecast, and your laptop as well as VGA, USB, micro SD, and more. It also ships with a 3-year warranty and carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you don’t need a screen size that large, you can probably get away with something like the APEMAN HD Portable Movie Projector. It comes in at just over $56 after you clip the on-page coupon and carries solid ratings from hundreds. You’ll still get the 1080p support as well as a screen size up to 120-inches here.

Browse through the rest of today’s VANKYO Woot sale for deals starting from $69 as well as higher-end models at up to 44% off.

Go dive into our hands-on review of the Anker R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II Projector and this ongoing price drop. Then check out the new 4K projectors with staggering prices and our coverage of Epson’s latest high-end model before you head over to our home theater guide for today’s sound bar deals, a giant roundup of 4K TV offers and this rare offer on all-new Apple TV 4K/HD with Siri Remote.

More on the VANKYO Leisure 430 projector:

It’s time to enjoy your own home entertainment, and you’ll get a great cinema experience in video, music, games, and photos on the big screen. VANKYO Leisure 430 projector has HDMI inputs for TV sticks, game consoles, Chromecast, PC, laptops, DVDs, etc. It also features a VGA input and USB/Micro SD/AV input, as well as a 3.5 mm AUX output. Perfect for Party, Playing Game, Sharing Photo, Gift Ideas.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!