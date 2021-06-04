FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Spigen’s AirTag keychain and carabiner clips on sale from $18 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $25)

-
AmazonSpigen
Reg. $25 From $18

Spigen’s official Amazon store front is now offering the first notable discounts on its latest Apple AirTag gear outside of the short-lived launch deal. You can score the Spigen Valentinus with Keychain Ring for $17.99 or the carabiner-style Spigen Rugged Armor with Keychain Ring for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 each direct and more like $20 and $25 respectively at Amazon, today’s offers are up to 10% off and again, the lowest we have tracked outside of the limited launch pricing when they initially debuted back in April. The carabiner model is made of zinc alloy and stainless steel while the Valentinus offers up a more casual, business-ready design. And you can learn more about both in detail right here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Not interested in a full-on case/clip like this? Take a look at the Spigen AirTag Protective Film packs. Available in clear matte or black hex for $9 Prime shipped each, that add a layer of scratch protection on your new Apple item tracker for much less than today’s keychain-style solutions. 

Yesterday we caught our first glimpse of the brand new Case-Mate AirTag Sticker, Clip Ring, and Tough Sport holders from $10, but there are plenty of great options out there for Apple’s new AirTags. Check out some of our coverage below:

More on the Spigen AirTag Rugged Armor with Keychain Ring:

  • Rugged build dominates everyday bumps and drops
  • Durable Zinc alloy and stainless steel carabiner
  • Doubles up as a bottle-opener to open a cold one
  • Lightweight build to hook onto your essentials
  • Precisely designed to protect the AirTags bluetooth tracker (2021)

