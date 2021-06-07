The Stanley Quenchers are back. After seeing some notable deals on its classic gear for Father’s Day, Stanley is now announcing the rerelease of its best-selling Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler. Constantly out of stock due to its popularity on social networking platforms, Stanley’s “Instagram-famous” tumbler is not only now available to order once again, but it’s also releasing with some new colorways today as well. Head below for more details on the new Stanley Quenchers.

Stanley Quenchers are back! Sort of…

The Stanley Quenchers, as they are referred to by adoring fans everywhere, have been selling out every time they’re restocked (including today’s rerelease) with a waiting list of over 30,000 customers, according to today’s press release. So Stanley decided to rerelease the popular travel mug solution with a series of all-new colors:

What we hear the most from our customers is that they are looking for versatile, colorful, high-quality gear that will help them meet their wellness and other lifestyle goals – and that’s exactly what you can expect from the Quencher. It keeps your beverages cold all day.

While popular for the ergonomic handle, three-position rotating cover, straw opening, wide-mouth design, and a closed-cover top, the real draw here has been the pastel-like colorways that constantly sell out. Ideal for heading to yoga practice or a business meeting, it looks like the brand is going to have to work a little bit harder to keep these sought-after, Instagram-worthy Stanley Quenchers in stock.

Today the brand reintroduced the Quenchers in new nature-inspired colorways, including Coal and Driftwood, alongside the usual cream and granite options and the limited-edition Glass, Lilac, and Blush pastels. As of right now, the only thing still available is the cream model at $40, but we could see a restock at anytime.

Check out the classic Stanley options on sale today and these special edition Star Wars options while you're waiting.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s great to see Stanley bring back the popular Quenchers, clearly it wasn’t ready with enough stock anyway. While the pastel colors are certainly a hit on social platforms, and the brand is likely trying to keep them somewhat exclusive for that reason, it should have other colorways ready and waiting for launch day. Nonetheless, more will likely be on the way at some point, and the far more affordable handle-free models are readily available on Amazon for around $20.

