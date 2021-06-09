FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pad & Quill Father’s Day gift guide filled with leather iPhone/AirPods gear, all now 15% off

-
Pad & Quill
15% off Now Live!

Pad & Quill — one of our favorite Apple gear accessory makers — is getting in on the Father’s Day action alongside Bose, Nomad, OtterBox, and others. This year’s gift guide is filled with its hand crafted leather goods including iPad Pro covers, AirPods Max cases, wallets, iPhone 12 sheaths, and cable organizers. Just about all of which include 10+ year leather warranties, 30-day money-back guarantees, and the 9to5Toys seal of approval. While there is no specific Father’s Day sale to speak of here, our exclusive code will knock 15% off everything in the guide anyway. Head below for more details. 

Pad & Quill Father’s Day

If your dad appreciates some high-quality leather goods, for his Apple gear or otherwise, Pad & Quill is among your best options. The brand makes high-quality accessories for just about everything Apple sells alongside a host of well-made wallets, accessory folios, and more. Just remember to use code PQ15 at checkout to knock 15% off your order. Everything ships free in orders over $35. 

One option that just about any dad could appreciate is the brand’s Slim Trifold Leather Wallet that drops from $69.95 to $59.46 shipped after you apply the coupon code above at checkout. That’s a solid 15% off and a gift that might last dad a lifetime. It is made of American full-grain leather that patina with age and parachute-grade stitching with rounded corners for a “great pocket fit.” A discreet signature from the artisan that crafted can be found alongside a subtle orange accent stitch in support of World Vision. 

And remember, the code above will work on anything Pad & Quill sells, not just the Father’s Day gift guide gear (including the new AirTag cases). So be sure to browse through to score dad exactly what he wants at a discount. 

Then browse through the rest of our Father’s Day deals right here as well as our roundup of the best new colognes to gift dad this year

Pad & Quill  Slim Trifold Leather Wallet:

You like options whether it’s the beverages in your fridge or the type of burger you pick up at your favorite diner. We get that, so we designed a robust men’s trifold wallet that can transform into a slim front pocket wallet for the right occasions. Our design on this leather Trifold wallet is a rugged raw edge leather which is the strongest method to construct a wallet with an extra benefit of developing a beautiful patina over time. A Pad & Quill wallet is one that is designed to tell your story.

Pad & Quill

