FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $22, Elden Ring pre-orders, Halo, more

-
Reg. $30+ $22

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising on Switch, Xbox, PS4, and PS5 for $21.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Originally $60, this one more regularly fetches closer to $30 like it does a Amazon right now (although there is a chance for a price match here), today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on the game across all platforms and the best around. Essentially Ubisoft’s take on the Breath of the Wild formula, but with demigods and a pair of Daidalos wings, players explore a large mostly open-world, battling mythological beasts along the way. In combat players make use of a range of weaponry, including self-guided arrows and telekinesis, but there are also “ancient puzzles” to solve and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Elden Ring pre-orders, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Resident Evil Village, Disney Afternoon Collection, Rare Replay, Castlevania Requiem, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

New details on hand crank-equipped Playdate gaming console

Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also fea...
Under Armour cuts up to 25% off thousands of summer ite...
Save up to 28% on Anker power strips with USB-C and mor...
This modern 2-slice digital toaster with LED display is...
OnePlus 9 delivers a 120Hz display at a new all-time lo...
mophie’s glass-like finish Wireless Qi Charge Sta...
Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ferragamo, more from $26 Prime shipped...
Samsung’s 2021 QLED 4K 85-inch Smart TV + $500 Pr...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also features fan-favorite collections from $15

$8 or less Learn More
25% off

Under Armour cuts up to 25% off thousands of summer items from $6

From $6 Learn More
Save 28%

Save up to 28% on Anker power strips with USB-C and more starting at $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $50

This modern 2-slice digital toaster with LED display is down to $30 for today only (Reg. $50)

$30 Learn More
$43 off

OnePlus 9 delivers a 120Hz display at a new all-time low of $687

Amazon low Learn More
Reg. $40+

mophie’s glass-like finish Wireless Qi Charge Stand is just $10 shipped today (Prime only)

$10 Learn More
75% off

Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ferragamo, more from $26 Prime shipped during Woot’s Sunglass Sale

From $26 Learn More