Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $22, Elden Ring pre-orders, Halo, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising on Switch, Xbox, PS4, and PS5 for $21.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Originally $60, this one more regularly fetches closer to $30 like it does a Amazon right now (although there is a chance for a price match here), today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on the game across all platforms and the best around. Essentially Ubisoft’s take on the Breath of the Wild formula, but with demigods and a pair of Daidalos wings, players explore a large mostly open-world, battling mythological beasts along the way. In combat players make use of a range of weaponry, including self-guided arrows and telekinesis, but there are also “ancient puzzles” to solve and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Elden Ring pre-orders, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Resident Evil Village, Disney Afternoon Collection, Rare Replay, Castlevania Requiem, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
Today’s best game deals:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Titanfall 2 Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rare Replay Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- METAL GEAR SOLID HD: 2 & 3 Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears 5 Standard Edition + more Xbox titles from $10 at Best Buy
- Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale now live!
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Switch $9 (Reg. $30)
- Apex Legends Amazon DLC sale from $14 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection $35.50 (Reg. $55)
- Far Cry New Dawn PSN $25 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 5 PSN $34.50 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Far Cry 3 Classic PSN $3 (Reg. $30)
- PSN Double Discounts Sale: Extra 33% off with PS Plus
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD $40 (Reg. $50)
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut PSN $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Resident Evil Village $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $18 (Reg. $22+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy PS4 and Xbox for $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War w/ Live Gold $36 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Crysis Remastered Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
