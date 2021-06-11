Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $22, Elden Ring pre-orders, Halo, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising on Switch, Xbox, PS4, and PS5 for $21.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Originally $60, this one more regularly fetches closer to $30 like it does a Amazon right now (although there is a chance for a price match here), today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on the game across all platforms and the best around. Essentially Ubisoft’s take on the Breath of the Wild formula, but with demigods and a pair of Daidalos wings, players explore a large mostly open-world, battling mythological beasts along the way. In combat players make use of a range of weaponry, including self-guided arrows and telekinesis, but there are also “ancient puzzles” to solve and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Elden Ring pre-orders, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Resident Evil Village, Disney Afternoon Collection, Rare Replay, Castlevania Requiem, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!