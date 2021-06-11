VANKYO’s LEISURE 3 Mini Projector down to $65 for 176-inch summer movie nights (Reg. $100)

Catfish Force (100% positive feedback from thousands in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector for $64.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $100, like it currently sells for at Walmart, today’s deal is up to 35% off the going rate, $5 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. With support for 1080p projections with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, this model can produce a screen size as large as 176-inches. Alongside a fan noise suppression system, it can connect with Chromecast, PC, laptop, Xbox, TF card-equipped gear as well as provide easy wireless screen sharing from iOS or Android devices. A 50ANSI Lumen brightness joins a series of connectivity options including HDMI, USB, and VGA. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Take a look at the Crosstour Portable Projector with Tripod at $51 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This one will save you even more, carries solid ratings from thousands, and features much of the same specs: 176-inch displays, 1080p support, and more.

More on the VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini:

SUPERIOR WATCHING EXPERIENCE: Leisure 3 Projector is Powered by MStar Advanced Color Engine. 2018 upgraded LED lighting provides +40% brightness than ordinary projector. Supporting 1920×1080 resolution, 2000:1 contrast ration which is ideal for home entertainment. Not recommend for PowerPoint or other office presentation.

MULTIMEDIA PORTABLE PROJECTOR: VANKYO Leisure 3 projectors is fit for playing videos, TV series, photos sharing, football matches etc. It can be easily connected with your smartphone, PS3, PS4, X-Box ONE or Wii to enjoy BIG games. A customized bag is designed for you to carry and store it easily.

