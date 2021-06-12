Buy three of Nomad’s already-discounted AirTags cases and get one FREE (Save 44%)

Nomad is following up its Father’s Day sale with another offer, and this time on some of its all-new releases. The brand first showcased its AirTags accessories earlier in the year with some launch discounts attached, and now Nomad is stacking some additional savings on top. Right now when you buy any three of its new AirTag cases, you’ll get a fourth one for free. Shipping varies per order. Head below for all of the details on locking in the promotion.

Nomad’s AirTags accessories come in quite a few different designs ranging from leather keychains to some rugged offerings for attaching to your sunglasses or a dog’s collar. As we mentioned above, you’re been able to lock-in as much as 25% pre-order discounts, but now Nomad is delivering even deeper savings when you bundle the latest releases.

All you’ll need to do in order to cash-in on the savings is pick out four of Nomad’s AirTags cases, add them to your cart, and the pricing up automatically update at checkout. That brings the total savings up to 44% depending on which offerings you pick up and delivers the best offers yet on the brand’s latest releases. Reviews are still coming in given these are pre-orders slated to begin shipping on July 20, but you can get a loser look in our launch coverage.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Nomad’s offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. While these were already some of the most affordable offerings out there before the discount, the added savings make these a no-brainer for holding out until some more premium models launch later in the year or just if you don’t need that high-end of a case. Then make sure to check out all of the discounts in the ongoing 20% off Nomad Father’s Day sale.

With IP67 dust and waterproof housing, a solid polycarbonate frame, and a durable TPU overmold, Rugged Keychain brings a whole new level of protection to your AirTag. Make Rugged Keychain your own with custom text engraved on a stainless steel insert. Great for putting your name and phone number on your keychain.

