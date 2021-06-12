FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Buy three of Nomad’s already-discounted AirTags cases and get one FREE (Save 44%)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesNomad
44% off

Nomad is following up its Father’s Day sale with another offer, and this time on some of its all-new releases. The brand first showcased its AirTags accessories earlier in the year with some launch discounts attached, and now Nomad is stacking some additional savings on top. Right now when you buy any three of its new AirTag cases, you’ll get a fourth one for free. Shipping varies per order. Head below for all of the details on locking in the promotion.

Nomad’s AirTags accessories come in quite a few different designs ranging from leather keychains to some rugged offerings for attaching to your sunglasses or a dog’s collar. As we mentioned above, you’re been able to lock-in as much as 25% pre-order discounts, but now Nomad is delivering even deeper savings when you bundle the latest releases.

All you’ll need to do in order to cash-in on the savings is pick out four of Nomad’s AirTags cases, add them to your cart, and the pricing up automatically update at checkout. That brings the total savings up to 44% depending on which offerings you pick up and delivers the best offers yet on the brand’s latest releases. Reviews are still coming in given these are pre-orders slated to begin shipping on July 20, but you can get a loser look in our launch coverage.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Nomad’s offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. While these were already some of the most affordable offerings out there before the discount, the added savings make these a no-brainer for holding out until some more premium models launch later in the year or just if you don’t need that high-end of a case. Then make sure to check out all of the discounts in the ongoing 20% off Nomad Father’s Day sale.

Nomad AirTags Rugged Keychain features:

With IP67 dust and waterproof housing, a solid polycarbonate frame, and a durable TPU overmold, Rugged Keychain brings a whole new level of protection to your AirTag. Make Rugged Keychain your own with custom text engraved on a stainless steel insert. Great for putting your name and phone number on your keychain.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Nomad

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Satechi Father’s Day sitewide sale goes live with...
OtterBox’s MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio now...
Score 2 of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag+ with UWB pr...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pa...
Save up to 28% on Anker power strips with USB-C and mor...
Spigen’s all-new AirTags cases have dropped in pr...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21/+/Ultra S-View Flip...
Bose Frames Alto pair sunglasses with personal speakers...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 25%

Spigen’s all-new AirTags cases have dropped in price for the first time from $15 (Save 25%)

From $15 Learn More

Nomad expands AirTags accessory lineup with new Rugged Keychain and Pet Tag

Learn More
Gifts for dad

Nomad Father’s Day sale takes 20% off all-new Apple Watch bands, latest chargers, more

20% off Learn More
20% off

FollowPaw’s cork leather AirTag dog collar and leashes now up to 20% off

From $48 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More
32% off

Amazon slashes Coleman gear as low as $15.50: Tents, 350-meter flashlight, more (Up to 32% off)

From $15.50 Learn More
36% off

Gaming chairs from $79: RESPAWN 200, X Rocker Bluetooth, more (Save up to 36%)

From $79 Learn More

Today only, save on body and mouth care products priced from $13 at Amazon

Learn More