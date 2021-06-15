ASUS 14-inch Chromebook Flip 64GB plummets to new all-time low at $420

Amazon is offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Core M3/4GB/64GB for $419.99 shipped. That knocks around $65 off the usual fare, marking a new all-time low at $30 under our previous mention. Centered on the 14-inch 360-degree touchscreen, you can surf, stream, and work through Google’s comprehensive Chrome OS in 1080p quality. It’s powered by a Core M3 processor with speeds up to 3.4GHz, placing it as one of the fastest budget-friendly Chromebooks on the market. Weighing in at just three pounds, the lightweight design and multitude of operating modes makes it ideal for students, or as a graduation gift. And while you can make use of the 4GB on-board memory, today’s deal also includes one-year of 100GB Chrome cloud storage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. See more below.

If you can get away without quite so much screen real estate, Acer’s Spin 311 at $265 is always a solid choice. The 11.6-inch IPS touchscreen hinges on a 360-degree axis, so you can still enjoy the tablet mode and other configurations. And it offers 10-hours of battery life, so you can make it through all-day classes or meetings without a worry. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,500 customers.

If you’ve got a grad entering college, or joining the workforce, consider throwing today’s savings towards a pair of quality earbuds. Anker’s Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR at $70 offers oversized 11mm drivers for deep bass and perfect workout tunes, plus beamforming microphones so they can always make clear calls home. Or you can splurge on the new Beats Studio Buds at $150 and score a $10 Apple gift card in the process. If neither of those sound quite right, there are tons of cost-effective options tucked away in our headphones guide.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

