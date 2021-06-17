FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Car and Driver magazine subscriptions are starting from just $3/yr. right now (Reg. $15+)

-
Mediadiscountmags
85% off $3/yr.

DiscountMags is now offering 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for $12 with free delivery. Simply select the 4-year option on this listing page and apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. There is also no sales tax here or delivery fees, and DiscountMags will never auto renew the subscription on you. Regularly as much as $20, and while currently on sale for just $3.25 per year at Amazon, today’s deal is still a slightly better offer overall if you’re wiling to commit to 4-years of it. This one usually sells for closer to $15 at Amazon as well. Head below for more details on Car and Driver magazine. 

Car and Driver details all of the latest vehicle market news as well as in-depth comparison tests and reviews. You’ll find “large full-color images of vehicles” and details on new rides that haven’t even been released yet, making today’s deal worth consideration for anyone that might enjoy this kind of stuff landing on their front doorstep each month. 

Not intersted in Car and Driver? No worries, we are also tracking some particularly notable deals on Home design magazines from just $4.50 per year including Dwell, Architectural Digest, and more at up to 75% off. Just make sure to scoop up your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies and dive in to our June 2021 Reading List for some fresh new ideas. 

More on Car and Driver magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

