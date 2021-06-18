FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Beam your handwritten notes to the cloud: Rocketbook Flip now $23 (Amazon 2021 low)

Amazon is now offering the Rocketbook Flip bundle from $23.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $32 direct, this one sells for between $27 and $30 at Amazon and is now at a new 2021 low there. This 6- by 8.8-inch notebook features cloud support so you can beam all of your handwritten notes and sketches to your favorite digital service (Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, more). Alongside the included Pilot Frixion pen and microfiber towel, you can also just wipe the pages clean with a damp cloth and start over fresh when you’re ready. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Don’t need the cloud support here? You might want to just grab a hardcover Amazon Basics Classic Lined Notebook for under $8 Prime shipped instead. You won’t be able to wipe the pages clean on this one, but it is even more affordable, carries stellar ratings, and comes with a nice elastic closure. 

Be sure to check out latest walnut and maple Wood Notebooks with brass bindings from Grovemade as well as the brand’s recently released Stationery Collection. Or just forget all of the old-school solutions and head over to our Apple guide for deals on the new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil 2, and the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros from $1,150 shipped

More on the Rocketbook Flip:

  • No more wasting paper – the Rocketbook Flip top-spiral notepad is perfect for handwriting notes and drawing diagrams.
  • Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android.
  • Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over.

