Expand your HomeKit setup with up to 30% off Aqara hubs, sensors, and more from $14

-
While we’ve seen all of the big players in the smart home space like Nanoleaf, Eve, and ecobee get in on the Prime Day savings, Aqara is joining in on the action with a collection of discounts on its own accessories. Shipping is free across the board, and throughout the sale you’ll be able to save on everything from the HomeKit-enabled hubs which are the center of the experience to add-on sensors for filling out your setup with motion detection, temperature and humidity readings, and much more. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds of shoppers, and we’re big fans of the Aqara ecosystem here at 9to5Toys. Head below for all of the discounts starting at $14.

For a better idea of what to expect from Aqara, how it connects with HomeKit, and its lineup of Zigbee accessories, be sure to dive into our hands-on review. Aqara has long been one of the most notable brands out there for outfitting your smart home with HomeKit-enabled devices at an affordable price, which is even more the case thanks to today’s sale.

Notable Aqara discounts:

Then go check out this massive collection of smart home deals which are still live for Prime Day. You’ll find a wide range of devices from additional smart lighting from all the popular brands to Wyze cameras, sprinkler systems, and more.

Aqara M1S Smart Hub features:

The M1S Hub connects all Aqara devices and allows for seamless integration across Aqara’s sensors and home automation devices. It controls the connected lights and other appliances from your smart phone. Schedules, timers, and scenes can be set through the Aqara Home app to help you manage your home more easily. The M1S Hub works with all Aqara devices to create a comprehensive, smart home automation system.

