Stock up on Green Mountain K-Cup Pods: 72-packs from $18 (Reg. $34) + more

Amazon is now offering a 72-count pack of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Dark Magic K-Cup Pods for $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Just remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $34 or so, this is more than 45% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a great time to stock up. Ready for all of your K-cup compatible coffee makers, this one is described as a “bold, deep, and intense” flavor with “dried fruit and chocolate notes.” It is made from 100% Arabica beans and is certified Kosher. You can also score a 72-pack of the Nantucket blend for $20.94 shipped, down the regular $30+ right here. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Be sure to rip through the ongoing Amazon snacks and grocery sale for deals starting from $15.50 on its highly-rated in-house coffee brands. You’ll find both ground and whole beans as well as coffee pods and more. You’ll also fine this Crave 100-count variety pack on sale for $24.75 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save as detailed above. That’s slightly more out of pocket than today’s lead deals, but you’re also getting even more coffee pods here.

More on the Green Mountain Dark Magic K-Cup Pods:

Bold, deep, and intense with dried fruit and chocolate notes

100% Arabica

Certified Orthodox Union Kosher (U)

Sold as “Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Dark Magic, Single-Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods, Dark Roast Coffee, 12 Count (Pack of 6)”

