Stock up on Green Mountain K-Cup Pods: 72-packs from $18 (Reg. $34) + more

Reg. $34 $18+

Amazon is now offering a 72-count pack of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Dark Magic K-Cup Pods for $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Just remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $34 or so, this is more than 45% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a great time to stock up. Ready for all of your K-cup compatible coffee makers, this one is described as a “bold, deep, and intense” flavor with “dried fruit and chocolate notes.” It is made from 100% Arabica beans and is certified Kosher. You can also score a 72-pack of the Nantucket blend for $20.94 shipped, down the regular $30+ right here. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Be sure to rip through the ongoing Amazon snacks and grocery sale for deals starting from $15.50 on its highly-rated in-house coffee brands. You’ll find both ground and whole beans as well as coffee pods and more. You’ll also fine this Crave 100-count variety pack on sale for $24.75 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save as detailed above. That’s slightly more out of pocket than today’s lead deals, but you’re also getting even more coffee pods here. 

First check out these coffee table deals at Amazon from $63 and deals on these Baby Yoda mugs, then head over to our home goods guide for today’s kitchenware deals. We have a collection of notable air fryer deals from $30 as well as Etekcity’s highly-rated digital kitchen scale and Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano down at $99

More on the Green Mountain Dark Magic K-Cup Pods:

  • Bold, deep, and intense with dried fruit and chocolate notes
  • 100% Arabica
  • Certified Orthodox Union Kosher (U)
  • Sold as “Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Dark Magic, Single-Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods, Dark Roast Coffee, 12 Count (Pack of 6)”

