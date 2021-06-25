NERF dog toys up to 50% off + treats and more starting from $5 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the large-sized NERF Dog Squeak Ball for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Chewy. We have seen this one go for as much as $10 at Amazon this year before dropping down to $6 for the last couple months with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low. It’s the time of year when it’s nice to get outside and throw the ball around with the pups (providing it isn’t too hot), and this is a great way to do it. The squeaky inside will be a blast for them and it is “made to last” with a lightweight, “durable, and weather/water resistant” design. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More dog toys and deals below.

More dog toy, treat, and food deals:

Be sure to swing by our latest feature on the Amazon Wag dog food and treats for more details on how to save some cash all year round. Then head over to our deal post on the Furbo treat-tossing dog camera rig, which is back down at Prime Day pricing for an all-time low of $118 shipped.

More on the NERF Dog Squeak Ball:

NERF-TOUGH: Nerf-quality materials make our squeaker toy perfect for fetch and for teaching your dog new tricks

EASY HANDLING: The unique pattern on the outside creates ridges that make it easy for your dog to pick up and fetch, while the hexagon texture on the outside makes it easy for humans to grip and toss

MADE TO LAST: Lightweight, durable, and weather & water resistant

FOR MEDIUM AND LARGE BREEDS: With a 4 inch diameter, this ball is ideal for medium and large breeds

