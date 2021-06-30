Amazon has MANGROOMER’s Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut Kit down at $26 (2021 low, Reg. $35+)

Amazon is now offering the MANGROOMER ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit for $26.10 shipped. Regularly $50 direct, this one usually sells for $35 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked there in over a year. Still need something to give yourself a quick shave? This waterproof self-haircut system includes nine length combs, hypoallergenic extra-wide self-sharpening stainless steel blades, and can be used both wirelessly or via the power cord in case you get caught with a low battery at the worst time. Alongside the included 2-year warranty, it also ships with blade oil, a cleaning brush, and a storage/travel case. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

For something more affordable, take a look at this Wahl Chrome Pro Complete Haircutting Kit at just over $24 with a 4+ star rating from over 8,500 Amazon customers. While you’re trading out the modern form-factor for something more traditional, this is a more extensive 24-piece kit overall with 13 attachments, a pair of hair combs, scissors, two hair clips, a barber’s cape, and more.

Prefer something with an on-board vacuum for easy clean-ups? We are still tracking the Remington 18-piece vacuum haircut kit down at $24 right here. And while we are talking personal care, be sure to check out these deals on Philips’ Sonicare 5300 Electric Toothbrush and the brand’s Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Trimmer. Head over to our home goods hub for even more and dive into our coverage of the new GAP Home collection at Walmart.

More on the MANGROOMER ULTIMATE PRO:

Introducing the New MANGROOMER ULTIMATE PRO Do-It-Yourself Hair Cut Kit! Never pay for a haircut again with this new cutting-edge design and look your best without the help of others.Please go through user manual before use.

Ergonomic rubberized trimmer fits easily in your hand for maximum control to effectively cut the back, front, side of your head, neckline, sideburns and around your ears.

