Apple discounts Seinfeld, The West Wing, and other TV show box sets in latest sale

AppleMedia
Apple is kicking off its latest TV show series sale today, following up its collection of discounted 2010s blockbusters from earlier in the week with a collection of box sets courtesy of iTunes. With highlights of Seinfeld and The West Wing joined by Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Veep, and more, you’ll find quite a few complete TV shows to add to your digital library. All of the discounts start at $5, so be sure to check out all of our top picks.

Apple’s latest TV show series sale now live

Apple’s latest TV show complete series sale is packed with some notable titles. Starting at $5, you’ll find everything from acclaimed dramas to comedies, anime classics, and more all at some of the best prices of the year. Everything will also become a permanent addition to your collection, making today’s sale a notable chance to finally lock-in your favorite series before it disappears from streaming services.

And then don’t forget that you can still expand your collection by checking out the 2010s movie summer blockbuster sale from earlier in the week, alongside Apple’s $1 rental of the week. Whether you plan on seeing F9 in theaters this weekend and want to rewatch all of the Fast and Furious flicks, or just want to add a classic to your collection, you’ll want to shop all of the discounts here before checking everything else in our media guide.

Apple

