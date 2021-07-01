DEWALT’s best-selling 168-piece Mechanics Tool/Socket Set hits new 2021 low at $126

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 168-piece Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set (DWMT73803) for $125.99 shipped. That’s $27 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and marks the first notable price drop we’ve tracked in 2021. Bring home this DEWALT kit and you’ll garner a 72-tooth ratchet, anti-slip screwdriver, combination wrenches, hex keys, and a slew of sockets. Everything fits nicely inside a tough case that’s great for not only keeping your tools safe but will also make them easy to find and haul around your job site. With this set you’ll be ready to tackle a large variety of projects. A full-polish chrome finish on each piece adds a protective layer of corrosion resistance. This product listing tops the list of Amazon best-sellers in this category and features a remarkable 4.9/5 star rating.

Pocket quite a bit of cash when opting for this Performance Tool 40-piece Metric/SAE Socket Set at $11 Prime shipped. While it’s nowhere near as expansive as the DEWALT offering above, that could be a good thing for folks that know exactly what they need and don’t want any extras. You’ll get a ratchet, extension bar, a bunch of sockets, and the list goes on.

Earlier today we saw Olympia’s 89-piece tool set fall even further. You can now grab it for under $15 Prime shipped. Other notable markdowns include this Cold Steel axe at a 2021 low of $23, an iClever 10-outlet/4 USB surge protector for $17.50, this Amazon-made 12-outlet solution at $16, and a batch of 36-inch bungee cords that works out to well under $1 each.

DEWALT 168-piece Mechanics Tool/Socket Set features:

With the 168 Piece DEWALT Mechanic Tool Set, you can be sure you have the right tool for the job. The set includes three Pear Head ratchets and a variety of sockets, extensions, universal joints and adapters. The sockets and wrenches in the tool sets for mechanics include DirectTorque technology to help prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.

