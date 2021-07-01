Secure a $90+ Ninja Pro summer drink-ready blender from $55 Prime shipped today (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable price drops on popular Ninja blenders in refurbished condition. You can score the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender for $54.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one regularly fetches between $90 and $100 new, with a $70 Amazon 2021 low, and is now at the lowest price we can find in today’s refurbished sale. A great chance to score a $90+ value blender with at least 40% in savings, you’re looking at 100-watts of meal prep and summer cocktail ice crushing power. Alongside the included 72-ounce blending jar, its “total crushing blades gives you perfect blending, pureeing, and controlled processing to crush ice and frozen fruit in seconds.” Ships with a 90-day warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 26,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you would prefer something in the personal-sized space that can still handle meal prep and some cocktail creation, consider the Ninja Personal Blender. It sells for under $49 shipped on Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from over 20,000 customers. It’s not quite as powerful and you’ll have to make the drinks in smaller batches, but it will get the job done for even less.

You’ll also find more notable Ninja blenders deal over at Woot today, but be sure to dive into our home goods guide for even more. You’ll big-time Amazon drugstore deals from $9.50, the #1 best-selling sonic toothbrush, this oven-safe Rubbermaid Glass Food Storage Set, and much more right here.

More on the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender:

PROFESSIONAL POWER: 1000 watts of professional power can crush ice and breakdown any tough ingredient.

XL CAPACITY: The 72 oz.* professional blender pitcher is excellent for making frozen drinks and creamy smoothies for the entire family. *64 oz. max liquid capacity

INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY: Total Crushing Technology delivers unbeatable power with blades that pulverize and crush through ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds.

ICE CRUSHING: Blast ice into snow in seconds and blend your favorite ingredients into delicious resort-style frozen drinks!

RECIPE INSPIRATION: The included recipe guide provides drink and dish making inspiration.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!