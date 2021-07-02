After seeing the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor join the LEGO Technic lineup earlier in the week, we’re now getting a pair of two new creations launching with the theme ahead of time come summer. Headlined by a Heavy-duty Tow Truck decked out in a fresh color scheme, there’s also an iPhone-enabled 4×4 Mercedes-Benz vehicle on the horizon. Head below for a closer look at each of the new LEGO Technic Trucks and all of the details.

LEGO Technic Heavy-duty Tow Truck

Headlining both of the new LEGO Technic builds today is the Heavy-duty Tow Truck, entering with 2,017 pieces. Measuring over 23 inches long, the build comes complete with plenty of authentic features like a signature grill out front alongside air filters and a 6-cylinder inline engine under the hood. On the outside, there’s a refresh color scheme that covers the set in some pretty neat decals.

While you’ll find working steering and some other features sprinkled throughout, the most notable inclusion on the Heavy-duty Tow Truck is the added functionality of the LEGO Group’s pneumatic system. This lets you raise and lower the boom arm in the back to actually simulate the towing experience.

Launching later this summer, the Heavy-duty Tow Truck joins the rest of the LEGO Technic lineup on August 1. It arrives with a $149.99 price tag.

4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck

Next up, we have the 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck, which enters as the second of the upcoming LEGO Technic kits. This one stacks up to 2,110 pieces and arrives on August 1, just like the Heavy-duty Tow Truck. Though entering with a completely different take on trucks, this set has a more rugged-looking color scheme.

Most notable amongst the features is the support for LEGO’s CONTROL+ app, which lets you drive the motorized vehicle around with your iPhone or another device. It enters with a $149.99 price point and joins the rest of the LEGO lineup later this fall.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Apparently, it’s LEGO truck week at 9to5Toys here, as today’s new unveils bring the total number of vehicles up to four. As eye-catching as the Ford F-150 Raptor was thanks to its bright orange color scheme, today’s unveil of the Heavy-duty Tow Truck is certainly stealing the spotlight for me. I love its overall design and even more unique decals, not to mention all of the pneumatic features packed in.

The 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck is more of the same from the LEGO Technic theme, in my opinion, so it’s not the most notable from a design perspective. Though, with the added smartphone control, this certainly arrives as one of the year’s more novel kits.

