Bundle OnePlus 9/Pro smartphones with $130 worth of accessories from $729, more

While there are plenty of offers live as we head into the holiday weekend, OnePlus is getting in on the July 4th action with a sale on its new unlocked 9 series handsets. Right now, you can bundle the OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Smartphone with its OnePlus Buds Z, a protective case, and $40 credit to use at a later date for $1,069 shipped. Normally you’d pay $1,199 for the entire package with today’s offer scoring you $130 in added gear in order to mark the best value to date and only the second notable promotion of any kind. The same offer is also available on the standard OnePlus 9 at $729.

The latest OnePlus 9 series smartphones arrive with an up to 6.7-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rates. Both powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, each of the smartphones are backed by rear camera arrays developed with the help of Hasselblad. OnePlus 9 rocks a 50MP 3-camera setup, while the 9 Pro steps up to a 5-sensor array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, you’ll find the OnePlus 8T marked down to $549. Delivering $200 in savings, this is matching our previous mention for the all-time low. If the flagship offerings above aren’t quite what you’re looking for in either the price or spec department, going with the more budget-friendly 8T is a great alternative. Notable features include a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, 48MP quad-camera array, and 5G connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 265 customers and we found it to be a compelling handset in our hands-on review.

Alongside all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here, today you’ll also find a rare discount on the Google Pixel 5 at $99 off in refurbished condition. But if you’re looking to grab a more futuristic phone, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has dropped in price by $600 in order to mark a new all-time low at $1,200

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T, or charge wirelessly at ridiculous speeds with Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!