Razer Ornata V2 hybrid mechanical gaming keyboard drops to new 2021 low at $70

Everything Deals (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Razer’s Ornata V2 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.98 shipped. Typically selling for at least $90, today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve tracked all year, falling just a few dollars short of the all-time low. Using unique membrane switches, this keyboard delivers fast, tactile actuation with a padded feel for smoother performance. You’ll find per-key Chroma backlighting on this one, as well as an ergonomic wrist rest to keep you at your best even after hours on the battlefield. Over 7,500 gamers thought it was a worthwhile addition to their setup, leaving an average 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Looking for something more traditional? You can’t go wrong with Razer’s classic Cynosa V2 RGB keyboard for $45. It offers a lot of the same bells and whistles like per-key Chroma backlight and dedicated macro keys, but opts for traditional soft-touch keys and switches as opposed to the Ornata’s hybrid situation. Also rated 4.7/5 stars from over 12,000 customers.

Fourth of July sales are shooting off like fireworks this weekend, and our best PC gaming deals guide is reaping the benefits. We’re already tracking some killer savings on 360Hz gaming monitors and more from Dell, alongside GIGABYTE’s jack-of-all-trades 2K curved offering at $60 off. We’ll keep updating around the clock to find the best deals on the web, so you can check in on these and many, many more in our gaming deal hub.

Razer Ornata V2 Hybrid Keyboard features:

High-Performance Mecha-Membrane Switches: Provides the tactile feedback of mechanical key press on a comfortable, soft-cushioned, membrane, rubber dome switch suitable for gaming

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Fully Programmable Macro Support: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands

