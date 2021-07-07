FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Mystic Vale, Brutal Street 2, Access Code Zero, more

Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready to go. Alongside this morning’s price drops on Watch Series 6 at $100 off the going rate and Apple’s AirPods Max at an Amazon all-time low, we are now ready to gather all of the day’s best price drops from its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Mystic Vale, Brutal Street 2, Access Code Zero, Notebooks – Write and Organize, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: neoDefense – Tower Defense: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brutal Street 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Station Manager: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Repeat Timer Pro: Countdown: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $8 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. $45, Kirby Allies $45, Shadow of the Colossus $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stellar Tour – AR Stargazer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LunarSight: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tales of the Neon Sea: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iColorama: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Repeat Timer Pro: Countdown: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $8 (Reg. $10)

More on Mystic Vale:

Cleanse the curse upon the land! The award-winning deck-building Mystic Vale is now available to play on the go. Use a wide range of cards to heal the world, gain powerful advancements and improve your cards as you play. Choose your advancements wisely to make your cards as powerful as possible, through a unique ‘card-crafting’ system. Play online against your friends or other druids across the world! Mystic Vale also features the ability to battle computer opponents in order to practice your abilities!

