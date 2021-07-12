FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: KH Melody of Memory $20, Zelda Skyward Sword HD $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one sell for $60 on the eShop and PSN with it typically carrying a $30 to $40 price tag on Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This is the first rhythm action game in the Kingdom Hearts series with over 20 characters, 140 tracks, and online versus play. “Enjoy a massive variety of music from both the Kingdom Hearts…dive into rhythm-action gameplay with memorable tunes in this can’t-miss musical journey!”There are plenty more notable game deals below including Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Bravely Default II, Dishonored and Prey Arkane Collection, Cloudpunk, Overcooked!: All You Can Eat, and much more.

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

