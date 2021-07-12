Today’s best game deals: KH Melody of Memory $20, Zelda Skyward Sword HD $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one sell for $60 on the eShop and PSN with it typically carrying a $30 to $40 price tag on Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This is the first rhythm action game in the Kingdom Hearts series with over 20 characters, 140 tracks, and online versus play. “Enjoy a massive variety of music from both the Kingdom Hearts…dive into rhythm-action gameplay with memorable tunes in this can’t-miss musical journey!”There are plenty more notable game deals below including Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Bravely Default II, Dishonored and Prey Arkane Collection, Cloudpunk, Overcooked!: All You Can Eat, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

