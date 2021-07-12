Today’s best game deals: KH Melody of Memory $20, Zelda Skyward Sword HD $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one sell for $60 on the eShop and PSN with it typically carrying a $30 to $40 price tag on Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This is the first rhythm action game in the Kingdom Hearts series with over 20 characters, 140 tracks, and online versus play. “Enjoy a massive variety of music from both the Kingdom Hearts…dive into rhythm-action gameplay with memorable tunes in this can’t-miss musical journey!”There are plenty more notable game deals below including Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Bravely Default II, Dishonored and Prey Arkane Collection, Cloudpunk, Overcooked!: All You Can Eat, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored and Prey Arkane Collection $22 (Reg. $60)
- Cloudpunk $11 (Reg. $23)
- Overcooked!: All You Can Eat from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Strange Brigade $4 (Reg. $10)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age $15 (Reg. $22)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $45 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Worlds eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Doom Slayers Collection $13 (Reg. $30)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil 7 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- XCOM 2 Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $100)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $20(Reg. $30+)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Swich $25 (Reg. $40)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition PS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $25 (Reg. $100)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40(Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live
Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you
Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
