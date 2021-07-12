Converse makes Space Jam sneaker-verse without a second to spare, available Friday

Converse is gearing up for the premeire of Space Jam: A New Legacy with a looney lineup of sneakers. From galactic giants to Lola’s leather lows, this collection has styles for just about everyone. And we’re also seeing some customizable kicks for fans with a particular tune they’d like to rep. The whole collection will be dropping to a planet near you soon, so hit the jump to learn more about the Converse Space Jam collection.

Converse Space Jam collection dropping Friday

Headlining this collection is one of Coverse’s newest kicks to get the Tune Squad treatment. These monster-sized Run Star Motion sneakers feature a galaxy print upper juxtaposed by that iconic Warner Bros bullseye. Seemingly devoured by the gargantuan CX foam midsole, the ridged toe and heel bring a multitude of meanings to the term “groovy.”

On the lighter side, the new “Lola” leather lows are putting a chic spin on some classic court favorites. The all-white perforated leather upper is tagged with some familiar fur. Blonde stars and stripes lead the eye away from their inspiration, an embroidered portrait of one Ms. Lola Bunny. Though, you can find her name adorning the heel tab, alongside pops of bubblegum pink that make up the mesh liner.

Now, let’s take a look at what Converse has cooking for what is arguably its most iconic silhouette, the Chuck Taylor All Star. As mentioned above, you can create your own version of this classic hi-top with three color options for the body, tongue, and more, alongside a myriad of Tune Squad portraits to emblazon on the side. But if you can’t quite pick a favorite, this techno black edition manages to fit in just about everybody.

And finally, inspired by backsetball-legend-turned-savior-of-the-multiverse LeBron James, the Tune Sqad Chuck 70s. Rich, vintage color blocking meets old school patchwork on these one-of-a-kind hi-tops. These kicks are a time capsule of 90s flare, lending its design to the original film’s debut. And speaking of debuts, you can enjoy every piece of this collection when it drops on July 16, just in time for the premeire of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

9to5Toys’ take:

There’s a lot to enjoy about Converse’s latest Space Jam collaboration, from the over-the-top designs to the sheer variety of styles available. The Run Star Motion sneakers are a clear standout. They bring cosmic coloration and a cartoonish zest to the already exaggerated shoes. And as a personal fan of Ms. Bunny’s, it’s always nice to see her get the representation she deserves. With so many Space Jam collabs flooding the virtual shelves this week, these sneakers bring more of that classic Looney Tunes heart to their design than others. And for a more subdued look, be sure to check out Nike’s “Hare Force 1” lows before they disapear for good.

