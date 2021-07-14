FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rock out to a $76 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max at a new Amazon all-time low

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonAppleHeadphones
Amazon low $76 off

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price to $472.81, marking a new all-time low by $4.

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $489 shipped. Down from the usual $549 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings and returns to the all-time low set just once before. Apple’s recent AirPods Max arrive as the brand’s most capable entry in the headphones space, arriving with all of the features you’ve come to know and love from its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design and then some.

Centered around an H1 chip, AirPods Max also rock active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter. Head below for more.

But if the more premium price tag and over-ear fit aren’t doing much for you, don’t forget that AirPods Pro are still marked down to $197. These provide many of the same features noted above like ANC, Hey Siri, and spatial audio, but with an in-ear, true wireless design that’s backed by Apple’s H1 chip. The audio fidelity isn’t going to be nearly as good as with AirPods Max, but the portability will be convenient for students or commuters.

Or should some fitness-ready solutions be calling your name, we’re still tracking an Amazon low on the Beats Flex Earbuds. These come in four stylish colorways and are now down to $39 no matter which one catches your eye. Otherwise, go get a look at Sony’s new wearable speaker which has arrived as the brand’s latest attempt to deliver a personalized audio experience without headphones.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Snag Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintai...
ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stic...
Load up on summer reads from $3 in today’s eBook ...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Silicone Case falls...
Amazon unveils Kindle Vella, a serialized reading servi...
Testing, testing: Blue’s USB Yeti Blackout Mic dr...
Save $100 on Jabra’s Elite 85h ANC wireless headp...
Add this metal bench to your garden or patio for $100 s...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $400

Sennheiser’s leather-wrapped Momentum 3 ANC headphones fall to new low at $269 (Save 33%)

$269 Learn More
33% off

Snag Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintainer for just $13 (Save 33%)

$13 Learn More
Amazon low

ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stick returns to Amazon low at just $30

$30 Learn More
80% off

Load up on summer reads from $3 in today’s eBook Gold Box sale with up to 80% in savings

$3 Learn More
Reg. $30

Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Silicone Case falls to new Amazon low at $23.50 (Reg. $30)

$23.50 Learn More

Amazon unveils Kindle Vella, a serialized reading service with three free episodes in every series

Try for FREE Learn More
Save $30

Testing, testing: Blue’s USB Yeti Blackout Mic drops to lowest price of the year at $100 ($30 off)

$100 Learn More

Razer updates its Blade 17 + Blade 15 Base with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, more

Learn More