Testing, testing: Blue’s USB Yeti Blackout Mic drops to lowest price of the year at $100 ($30 off)

Woot is offering the Blue Yeti USB Blackout Microphone for $99.99 shipped. This classic mic still regularly sells for the $130 list price, but today’s $30 savings marks the best we’ve seen all year. The Blue Yeti Blackout mic’s versatility and quaility have maintained its popularity for years now. With three internal condenser capsules, you can choose between four pickup patterns for different types of recording. Be it streaming, podcasts, Zoom calls, or your upcoming EP, this mic can handle it all with on-board audio controls and zero-latency headphone monitoring. Plus, it comes ready to rock with an included stand, but you can always ditch that in favor of a more flexible setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 16,000 customer reviews. Find more below.

With your savings today, I would reccomend throwing in some kind of suspension stand. That way, you can position the mic more accuaretly, and pick up better audio in the process. This one is just $18 after you clip the on-page coupon, and it comes with everything you’ll need like a shock mount and pop filter. Plus, this #1 best-seller is designed for the Blue Yeti mic specifically, so you’re not having to do any guesswork on that end. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 5,400 customers.

For more ways to elevate your home office or studio, just hit up our Mac accessories guide. We’re always adding new discounts and drops from around the web, like Razer’s Pro mechanical keyboard seeing it’s very first discount at $112, and the accompanying Pro Click ergonomic mouse following suit at $82.50. These pieces are made to help you take on the daily grind with ease, and since they’re at their lowest prices to date, there’s never been an easier time to take them for a spin.

More on the Blue Yeti Blackout USB Mic:

Custom three-capsule array: Produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube, game streaming, podcasting, Skype calls and music

Four pickup patterns: cardioid, Omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns offer incredible flexibility, allowing you to record in ways that would normally require multiple microphones

Onboard audio controls: Studio controls for headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and microphone gain put you in charge of every level of the recording and streaming process

