SteelSeries gaming sale at Adorama discounts Arctis Pro + GameDAC to $200, more from $85

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering a selection of SteelSeries gaming peripherals from $85 shipped. Our favorite is the Arctis Pro + GameDAC Gaming Headset for $199.99 shipped. Down from $244 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2021 and is the best available. Delivering compatibility with the PlayStation 5 and PC, this headset offers true Hi-Res certified audio at 96hKz/24-bit so you can enjoy gaming at the highest quality possible. Today’s deal includes both the headset and DAC, getting you up and running as soon as it arrives at your door. Plus, the microphone is Discord-certified for crystal-clear audio when talking to friends. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 18,000 happy customers. Head below for other PC gaming deals.

More PC gaming deals:

Ready to take your gaming setup to the next level? Well, the Elgato Wave:3 USB microphone is a full audio interface in a $130 package. Having just picked one up for my own streaming setup, I can attest to how great the software is. Jordan also loved it in his hands-on review. However, if you have your own XLR mic that you want to leverage the Wave Link software with, the Wave XLR is a great alternative that just launched last week.

More on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Headset:

  • Gaming’s first certified hi-res audio system ensures that you hear high-fidelity 96 KHz/ 24 bit audio at its purest Full Resolution with No down-sampling
  • Arctis pro + gamedac is the first gaming headset system to include the legendary ess sabre dac and Amp for unsurpassed audio quality with 121 db of dynamic range and -115 db thd+n
  • Premium hi-res speakers with high-density Neodymium magnets reproduce a Full, expansive frequency range from 10 – 40, 000 hz with stunning realism and clarity

