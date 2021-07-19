FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus records gameplay without a PC at $100 (Reg. $140)

-
Reg. $140 $100

Amazon is offering the AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus PC-free 1080p Capture System for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy today only, as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally fetching $140, today’s deal is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked only a few times in the past. This capture system features full 4K passthrough, meaning it also works at both 1080p or 1440p, depending on which resolution you game at. It handles streaming at 1080p when connected to a dedicated PC, or recording when used stand-alone thanks to a handy built-in microSD card. It can capture console party chats and even features a headset commentary function so you can add vocals to your streams or recordings with ease. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,900 happy streamers.

When it comes to capture cards, this is on the more budget-focused side of the spectrum. For comparison, you’ll find that the Elgato HD60 S is $143, and the Elgato Cam Link 4K fetches $120. Both of these options lack built-in recording functionality, which is the headlining feature of today’s lead deal. However, you could instead opt for the EVGA XR1 Capture Card, which can be picked up for $98 at Amazon. It offers 4K passthrough, but only does 1080p capture for recording and doesn’t have the ability to store video files locally, showcasing just how great of a deal the AVerMedia on sale above is.

No streaming setup is complete without a microphone and headset. Lucky for you, we’ve found discounts on both today. The SteelSeries Arctis Pro and GameDAC is currently down to $200 from its $244 going rate, along with other peripherals from $85. Another sale that we found today is the Elgato Wave:3 USB microphone and audio interface, which is down to $130 from its normal $160 going rate, marking a 2021 low that we’ve tracked.

More about the AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus:

  • 4K Pass through: Experience 4K while recording at Full HD
  • PC & PC-Free Modes: Capture with or without PC and read your files on the fly
  • Headset Commentary: Add your commentary to your streams or recordings
  • Console Party Chat: Capture your party chats effortlessly

