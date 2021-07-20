Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

In today’s latest Xbox Wire post, we take a look at upcoming releases on Game Pass. While we’re still a week or so out from things like Flight Simulator 2020 launching on Xbox Game Pass, there are some titles available today as well. Whether you want to dive into Battlefield V through Xbox Cloud Gaming or take to the skies in Flight Simulator 2020, there are 12 total titles coming to Game Pass over the next week.

Play Battlefield V anywhere with Xbox Cloud Gaming, starting today

The partnership between Xbox and EA to include EA Play with Game Pass subscriptions has to be one of my favorite additions to the service since it launched. Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is included as part of Game Pass Ultimate, allows you to enjoy your favorite titles anywhere, including iOS, Android, and soon, Xbox consoles.

Starting today, through the cloud gaming service, you’ll be able to play Battlefield V. This is still the latest Battlefield game available until 2042 comes out, which won’t be until the end of the year. While Battlefield V runs off a cloud server blade, if you’re wanting to prep your existing computer for the upcoming launch of Battlefield 2042, then WD BLACK has you covered with an exclusive bundle that includes both the SN750 SE NVMe SSD as well as a 2042 game code. It’s also a custom-branded SSD, making your build stand out from friends who don’t pick up the exclusive storage drive.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 launches on Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Just one week from today you’ll be able to take to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on your Xbox. As someone who has tried to run Flight Simulator 2020 on his existing desktop, it’s not a simple task. However, through much tweaking and optimizing, Microsoft has made Flight Simulator 2020 to be highly detailed as well as efficient on your console. Of course, no flight is complete without using accurate yokes and throttles, which VelocityOne brings to the table through Turtle Beach.

Other titles coming to Game Pass soon include Minecraft: Minions, Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void, The Ascent, and more

This time around, we’re not just getting new titles, but updates to existing ones. As a quick list, PUBG: Battlegrounds Taego Update is now available through Game Pass, which includes a new Eastern-themed 8×8 map. Alongside that, the Minecraft: Minions DLC is now available and the Minecraft Dungeons Echoing Voice DLC with Free Gauntlet of Gales Mission is now available. While the Minecraft updates aren’t entirely free, you’ll save 10%, which might make it worth picking up.

The Ascent, which is launching on Xbox Cloud Gaming, console, and PC July 29, is a day-one title that’s both a solo and co-op action-shooter RPG that’s set in a “cyberpunk world.” The mega corporation that owns both you and everyone just collapsed, can you survive without it?

More titles coming to Xbox Game Pass:

Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Today

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 22

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 22

Last Stop (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 22

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud and Console) – July 26

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud and Console) – July 26

Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

Project Wingman (PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

