Put a NEOGEO Arcade Stick console/controller in the collection from $100 (Reg. $130), more

Woot is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is more than 23% off the going rate, within $1 of the all-time low, and the best we can find. It currently sells for $120 at Amazon. Both a controller for PC, Android devices, and the NEOGEO mini console, as well as a standalone console on its own, it packs in 20 built-in SNK arcade games. Using the HDMI output, you can connect the system to your big screen to play the built-in games as well as pull audio directly from the 3.5mm jack. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers. You can get even more details in our launch coverage and head below for an offer on the controller pack bundle.

Woot is also offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro Controller Pack Bundle on sale for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $190 and more typically fetching around $150, this is the lowest price we can find. The same hybrid console/controller found above, it also ships with an HDMI cable and the Gamelinq adapter so it can be used as a controller for all of the aforementioned platforms as well as PS3, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Just remember, SNK doesn’t ship the featured deal with an actual HDMI cable like the Pro Controller Pack bundle, so be sure to grab one of these affordable Amazon Basics options if you don’t already have one laying around.

We are also still tracking all three NEOGEO mini consoles with the included gamepads down at $80 shipped via Amazon as well. Just be sure to check out the latest New Wave Toys Q*bert arcade machine as well as pre-order details on the new Arcade1Up 4-player TMNT and X-Men cabinets.

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

Love classic SNK fighting games? This is the Console for you. Comes preloaded with 20 of sinks best retro fighting games for you to choose from. Use a HDMI cable to attach your arcade stick Pro to your TV to play in Console mode. You have the option to hook up NEOGEO mini game pads for some multiplayer action. The arcade stick Pro also has the ability to connect to your computer, a NEOGEO mini or an Android device and act as a Controller for your games on these systems to unlock even more ways to use this unique device.

