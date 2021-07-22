FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $402 on Samsung’s latest 2021 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay TVs from $898

-
AmazonHDTVSamsung
From $898 $402 off

After being announced earlier in the year, Samsung’s latest selection of unique Frame 4K TVs are now going on sale for only the second time. Over at Amazon, you’ll find the Samsung 65-inch 2021 Frame 4K TV for $1,697.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,000, you’re looking at $302 in savings with today’s offer marking only the second discount and the second-best price to date. Arriving as one of the more unique ways to upgrade your home theater, Samsung’s latest Frame TV sports a novel design that blends into the rest of your home decor. Ditching the usual black plastic bezels, it’s wrapped in wood to pull off the picture frame look. To help with that, there’s an art mode which joins a robust list of smart features headlined by AirPlay 2 support. Four HDMI ports round out the package. Over 190 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Samsung Frame TV deals:

Since Samsung’s Frame TVs are arguably some of the more flagship offerings out there, you may need an equally high-end sound system to match. So be sure to check out our recent hands-on review from earlier in the week on Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar. Having launched as the brand’s first Dolby Atmos sound bar, this new release arrives with plenty of notable features to justify its premium price tag. Read all about my take on the listening experience right here before checking out all of the other markdowns in our home theater guide this week.

Samsung Frame 4K TV 2021 features:

The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections. Elevate your space to make The Frame your own by enhancing it with different frame styles and color options. A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Learn to draw with Wacom’s Intuos wireless tablet...
ORIA’s #1 best-selling 60-in-1 Precision Screwdri...
Sceptre’s new 24-inch curved 180Hz gaming monitor...
Expand seating with Zinus’ Jackie Loveseat Sofa a...
WeMo Outdoor Smart Plug works with Siri, Alexa, and Ass...
Need a new summer ride? Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-B...
LEGO’s new Flower Bouquet is on sale for one of t...
Amazon’s Folding Bike Lock just hit an all-time l...
Show More Comments

Related

$600+ off

4K TV deals up to $600 off: 2021 LG AirPlay 2, Samsung The Frame, OLEDs, more from $264

$264+ Learn More
$500 off

LG 2021 OLED 4K smart TVs up to $500 off: 77-inch with $200 Visa credit + 4-yr. warranty, more

$1,597+ Learn More
Save $50

Samsung’s 32-inch M7 4K Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, Netflix, more at $350

$350 Learn More
Reg. $3,800+

Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV up to $1,000 off today at $2,799 shipped + more

$2,799 Learn More
$1,000 off

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

$1,497+ Learn More
Reg. $3,800

Score Samsung’s 85-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with a $600 Amazon credit + more

$600 credit Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

Learn More