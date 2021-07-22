Save up to $402 on Samsung’s latest 2021 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay TVs from $898

After being announced earlier in the year, Samsung’s latest selection of unique Frame 4K TVs are now going on sale for only the second time. Over at Amazon, you’ll find the Samsung 65-inch 2021 Frame 4K TV for $1,697.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,000, you’re looking at $302 in savings with today’s offer marking only the second discount and the second-best price to date. Arriving as one of the more unique ways to upgrade your home theater, Samsung’s latest Frame TV sports a novel design that blends into the rest of your home decor. Ditching the usual black plastic bezels, it’s wrapped in wood to pull off the picture frame look. To help with that, there’s an art mode which joins a robust list of smart features headlined by AirPlay 2 support. Four HDMI ports round out the package. Over 190 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Samsung Frame TV deals:

Since Samsung’s Frame TVs are arguably some of the more flagship offerings out there, you may need an equally high-end sound system to match. So be sure to check out our recent hands-on review from earlier in the week on Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar. Having launched as the brand’s first Dolby Atmos sound bar, this new release arrives with plenty of notable features to justify its premium price tag. Read all about my take on the listening experience right here before checking out all of the other markdowns in our home theater guide this week.

Samsung Frame 4K TV 2021 features:

The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections. Elevate your space to make The Frame your own by enhancing it with different frame styles and color options. A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.

