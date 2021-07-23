iPhone 12 mini sees up to $129 refurb discounts at new lows from $580

Woot is currently offering the unlocked Apple iPhone 12 mini in certified refurbished condition starting at $579.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you another $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $699, you’re looking at $119 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous discount by $15 to mark a new all-time low. There are also higher-end capacities with up to $129 in savings, as well.

iPhone 12 mini arrives as Apple’s latest take on a more compact smartphone centered around a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Inside, you’ll get all of the power of the larger iPhone 12 series handsets thanks to the A14 Bionic processor, which comes backed by 64GB of storage, 5G, and Face ID. Returning to that refreshed form-factor, there’s now an updated design reminiscent of the beloved iPhone 4 that’s complemented by Ceramic Shield glass on the back and a dual sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

With plenty of savings from the lead deal, it’s a smart idea to complete the package on your new handset by picking up one of Apple’s official cases. Luckily, we’re seeing notable discounts across the entire lineup of iPhone 12 mini covers from $30, ranging from its clear and silicone offerings to leather, with up to 40% in savings to be had.

Speaking of notable savings in the Apple space as we head into the weekend, there are plenty of compelling offerings in our guide this week. Headlined by this perfect back to school offer on the latest M1 MacBook Air at $800, you can also score a rare price cut on Apple’s unlocked iPhone 12 at $75 off.

Apple iPhone 12 mini features:

iPhone 12 mini packs big features in a 5.4-inch design. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. A beautifully bright and compact Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision HDR video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. It’s big news for mini.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!