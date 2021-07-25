Winter is coming (eventually): Curl up with some best-selling Kindle eBooks from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting an enormous selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at just $1. Our top pick today is the novel that sparked a decade-long cultural whirlwind, George R. R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones for $2.99. Print copies of this book start at about $10, so today’s 70% savings brings with it the best price we can find to start your journey into the original Game of Thrones series. As the first iteration in this now globally beloved series, A Game of Thrones follows the perils facing House Stark and all who bear its hallowed name. Described as “an absorbing combination of the mythic, the sweepingly historical, and the intensely personal,” over 23,000 readers have left it an average 4.7/5 star rating. Find even more eBook deals below the jump.

More Kindle eBook deals:

Don’t miss out on the rest of today’s savings, whether you’re in the mood for a new summer beach read, or a powerful 5.4K drone to capture the whole lake. Never flown before? No worries! You can save $299 right now on the DJI Air 2S Fly Combo, which bundles everything you need to hit the skies and start shooting.

More on A Game of Thrones:

Winter is coming. Such is the stern motto of House Stark, the northernmost of the fiefdoms that owe allegiance to King Robert Baratheon in far-off King’s Landing. There Eddard Stark of Winterfell rules in Robert’s name. There his family dwells in peace and comfort: his proud wife, Catelyn; his sons Robb, Brandon, and Rickon; his daughters Sansa and Arya; and his bastard son, Jon Snow. Far to the north, behind the towering Wall, lie savage Wildings and worse—unnatural things relegated to myth during the centuries-long summer, but proving all too real and all too deadly in the turning of the season.

