Best Android app deals of the day: Lumino City, FRAMED 2, Lichtspeer, Tempest, more

It’s Friday afternoon and that means it’s time to gather up all of the best Android game and app deals to take into the weekend with you. Alongside the wide-ranging Best Buy event we are also now tracking some Android-centric Black Friday in July deals to sit alongside everything else in our Android deal hub. But for now, it’s all about the apps and we have quite a notable selection courtesy of Google Play today. Highlights include titles like Lumino City, FRAMED 2, Lichtspeer, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Templar Assault RPG, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale, today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by a new all-time low on Google Pixel 4 to sit alongside our ongoing Google Pixel 5 promotion. We also spotted a $400 price drop on the Motorola razr 5G folding smartphone just after the Moto G100 made it stateside with a $100 launch discount. Joining today’s collection of Android and Google 4K TV deals, the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Stick saw a rare price drop this morning at $130. Then go save up to $90 on ASUS’ 14-inch 64GB Chromebook before you dive into our smartphone accessories roundup for all your charging and audio needs.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Lumino City:

Lumino City is the award winning puzzle adventure crafted entirely by hand out of paper, card, miniature lights, and motors. Through this gorgeous environment weaves a clever, charming and puzzling adventure. Lumi’s grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City, has been kidnapped. To find him, you must explore the city and figure out the fascinating mechanisms that power this unique world.

